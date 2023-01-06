2 Dead After Homicide/Suicide in Williamson County

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: The Williamson County Sheriff's Office released more information on a homicide-suicide incident that occurred Friday morning.
At approximately 8:56 a.m. the Williamson County Sheriff's Office received a report of an active shooter at 310 West Plaza Drive in Carterville.
Three minutes later, police arrived at the scene to find Michelle L. Aumiller, 32, of Harrisburg, with multiple gunshot wounds.
She was then taken to a hospital in Carbondale by Carterville Fire and EMS personnel where she was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's department states there were unsuccessful attempts to locate a suspect who left the scene.
Multiple schools in Williamson and Johnson counties were placed on lockdown.
Authorities identified the suspect as Robert W. Aumiller, 36, of Harrisburg. He is the estranged husband of Michelle at the time of the incident.
Officials said Robert Aumiller's vehicle was found in a field near the Cardinal Lane and Cypress Drive intersection in Cambria, IL. Authorities surrounded the vehicle and found Robert was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police departments from Carterville, Herrin, Cambria, Crainville, John A. Logan, SIU, the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, Illinois State Police, and agents from the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service assisted Williamson County Sheriff's Office with the incident.
UPDATE 11:35 a.m.: Two people are dead after a shooting took place Friday morning in Williamson County.
Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich tells us police responded to Integrated Health just before 9 a.m.
A 32-year-old woman was shot and taken to Memorial Hospital in Carbondale. Police said she died, but did not elaborate.
Diederich said the believed shooter was her 36-year-old presumed husband.
He was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the corner of Cardinal and Cyprus roads in Williamson County.
ISP assisted the Williamson County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.
Other agencies on scene were from the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Carterville, Herrin and more.
UPDATE 10:46 a.m.: The City of Carterville Municipal Government stated police, fire and EMS responded to a report of shots fired at Integrated Health at 310 West Plaza Drive in Carterville Friday morning. One person sustained gunshot wounds and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
They also state the attack was not a random act of violence and it was domestic in nature and targeted to one person. The suspect has been located and no further risk remains to the public.
UPDATE 10:40 a.m. Authorities are searching for an armed and dangerous individual in Williamson County.
Multiple police agencies were seen near Cardinal Road searching the area around 10:15 a.m. Friday morning.
John A. Logan College sent out an alert stating the campus lockdown has been lifted. The situation near campus has been resolved.
The Carterville Community Unified School District #5 sent out a message after 10:20 a.m. they have been notified by law enforcement the active shooter has been apprehended. Schools are being released from lockdown.
ORIGINAL STORY: There was a heavy police presence near Integrated Health on Plaza Drive in Carterville Friday morning.
John A. Logan sent out an alert Friday morning stating campus police received notice of an active shooter situation near the Carterville Campus. As a precaution, the campus was placed on lockdown.
Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich tells us the suspect is driving a blue Kia will Illinois plate AV20202. The suspect is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Multiple area businesses were are on lockdown.
Several police agencies were on scene including Herrin PD, ISP, as well as other agencies.
At least one street was blocked due to police activity.
We have crews on scene and will provide you the latest information when it becomes available.