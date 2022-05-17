2.5 Magnitude Earthquake hits Mt. Vernon - What to know after an earthquake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- A weak 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit Mt. Vernon just before 7:30PM on Monday evening.
News 3 reached out to Franklin County Emergency Management Director Ryan Buckingham to see what he experienced.
"We didn't feel anything. We don't typically feel them until they are 3 and above." explains Buckingham.
Emergency management oversees all the operations for safety in regions after incidents.
This weak earthquake required no response on the departments part.
Buckingham tells News 3 they are ready should the next one be worse than a 2.5.
"We plan for in the response and recovery side is transportation issues - As far as communication and other critical infrastructures that we need to continue to stay up and running after an earthquake occurs."
Strong earthquakes can and do happen in our region every few years.
State Farm Public Affairs Agent, Gina Wilken tells News 3 it's more beneficial to get it than to not have it.
"It's something that you have to add to your policy. It has its own deductible. It has its own coverage and it varies based on where you're located in relation to fault line your statistical chances of being effected by an earthquake."
And with the New Madrid fault line home to our region, it would cost a bit more to add onto your plan, but would help should any damages happen.
Wilken says documentation a high priority.
Simply walking through and recording everything you have in your home can help protect your belongings and replace them.
She tells News 3 if you remodel anything to talk to your insurance adjuster and talk about rates so that you don't lose the value of your updates.
Wilken also says to watch out for frauds after any disaster.
"Ask for references call your State Farm agent ask you know, have you worked with this person does this person have roots in the local company because if they do come in and they do the work and they're not in the area and they leave and something happens with that work, 9 times out of 10 they won't come back to help fix it."
Wilken also says to never give away your insurance check.
"Once that check is gone there is no way we can get that money back."
Overall, always check in with your insurance provider about the best options to help keep you, your family, pets, and belongings safe during any disaster.
Fun fact: Wilken tells News 3 if your pet has is stressed during a disaster, try to give them a piece of clothing with your scent on it. It could help them, especially if they have to stay elsewhere until fixtures can be made.