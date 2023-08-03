19-year-old flown to hospital after hitting a car while driving his motorcycle

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities are investigating an accident between a car and a motorcycle in Stonefort.
The incident happened at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Deputies from Williamson County went out to the crash near the intersection of Cedar Street and McKinley Street.
The sheriff's office said a 19-year-old was driving the motorcycle when he went through a stop sign and hit another vehicle.
The 19-year-old then was thrown off the bike and was injured. He was then flown out to an area hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.