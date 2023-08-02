 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

$14.7 million in Federal Grant Funding for Illinois EPA

CHICAGO, Ill. -- $14.7 million in Federal Grant Funding was announced on Wednesday from U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth for the Illinois EPA.

This is a total of $14,772,472 in U.S. Environmental grants for The Illinois EPA to provide a clean, livable environment and clean air and water sources for those in Illinois.

“Illinoisans deserve safe air to breathe and clean water to drink. Illinois EPA works diligently each day to make that a reality by preventing and addressing environmental threats,” said Durbin. “These significant resources that EPA has allocated to our state supports IEPA’s efforts to address environmental concerns and protect Illinois’ natural resources through data-driven and transparent enforcement and compliance initiatives.”

“When we protect and clean up Illinois’s air and water, we are protecting the health and safety of our communities,” said Duckworth. “As co-founder of the Senate’s first-ever Environmental Justice Caucus, I’m proud to see the Biden Administration make this commitment to help ensure families across Illinois have the cleaner air and water they need and deserve.”

The grant money will go towards streamlining EPA operations and strengthening the EPA and state partnership.

"The funding will also support statewide programs within the Bureaus of Air, Water, and Land, including conducting inspections, issuing permits, reporting data, monitoring air and water quality, and taking enforcement actions," a joint press release stated. "The federal funding awarded through EPA’s Section 106 Monitoring Initiative, totaling $4,155, will assist IEPA in its program to maintain, protect, and improve the water quality of its rivers, lakes, streams, and groundwater.  IEPA’s efforts contribute to the collection of publicly-available reports on water conditions throughout the nation."

