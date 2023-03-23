116 Non-profit Organizations Awarded $20 million for Enhanced Security

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 3 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will cause significant rises on the Big Muddy River.
At Plumfield, the current forecast has the river cresting a half
foot above flood stage Sunday evening. At Murphysboro, the current
forecast crest is 3.5 feet above flood stage Wednesday afternoon.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield and Murphysboro...
Minor flooding is forecast.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to late Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 20.5 feet Sunday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor updated forecasts and be alert for possible Warnings. Be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

116 Non-profit Organizations Awarded $20 million for Enhanced Security

  • 0
Money

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency announced $20 million dollars are awarded to more than a hundred organizations throughout the State of Illinois.

The grants were awarded through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to help 116 organizations protect against public safety and security threats.

This includes the Fellowship Baptist Church in Vienna for $90,250 and the First United Methodist Church of Carterville for $94,171.

Pritzker's office said the funding will be used to help organizations strengthen efforts to protect against public safety and security threats.

Many of the grantees are places of worship, reproductive health providers, cultural institutions, and education centers who were deemed at high-risk of a terrorist attack, Pritzker's office said.

“As Governor, my top priority has always been—and will continue to be—keeping Illinoisans safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This $20 million investment will provide grantees—from mosques and synagogues to education centers and cultural institutions—the resources they need to enhance safety measures amidst the rising tide of extremism. From Skokie to Peoria, Illinoisans deserve to be able to congregate safely with their communities, and that’s exactly what the Nonprofit Security Grant Program achieves.”

“When the nonprofits that provide spaces to worship, create, and educate are secure, our communities grow and thrive,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “In Illinois, we stand against extremism and hate. These statewide grants are part of our sustained commitment to help broaden protective measures so all Illinoisans can feel safe and well.”

Pritzker's office said the funds must be used for target-hardening activities, which include active shooter trainings, the purchase/installation of security equipment on property owned or leased by the not-for-profit organization, and the hiring of contracted security personnel. Security enhancements must be for the locations that the not-for-profit occupies at the time of the application, and the projects must be fully completed during the three-year (36 month) performance period.

“At a time when threats against cultural and religious institutions have occurred in record numbers, this critical security funding is particularly important,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “I am grateful to Governor Pritzker and IEMA for getting these resources to the places they are needed most.”

“Though we have taken historic steps to make Illinois the most welcoming state in the nation, there has been a rise in anti-Semitism, anti-Asian American hate, anti-immigrant rhetoric, and hate crimes,” said State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago). “We must stay vigilant and provide as many tools in the toolbox as possible to root out hate. In that vein, I am grateful to the advocates and the work that was done to allocate resources to organizations in our communities to protect our constituents from harm.”

“The 116 non-profit groups will be able to immediately purchase and implement safety measures at their facilities,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Security equipment, facility hardening, and other operational actions are just some ways these groups are increasing safety measures for their organizations.”

The release also said the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the IEMA Office of Homeland Security will continue identifying all expanding threats and will work collaboratively with partners to monitor all enhancements and document proven successes.

The non-profit organizations who will be receiving grants are as follows:

-Agudath Israel of Illinois

Chicago

$150,000

-All Saints Academy

Breeze

$267,000

-Am Shalom

Glencoe

$110,296

-Anshe Emet Synagogue

Chicago

$150,000

-Anshe Sholom Bnai Israel

Chicago

$148,500

-Atereth Yehoshua

Chicago

$150,000

-Beis Medrash Mikor Hachaim

Chicago

$150,000

-Benedictine Society of Saint Bede

Peru

$150,000

-Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School

Chicago

$150,000

-Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah

Wilmette

$150,000

-Bethesda Evangelical Covenant Church

Rockford

$150,000

-Blessed Sacrament School

Morton

$30,963

-Bronzeville Black Chicagoan Historical Society

Chicago

$142,000

-Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church

Glenview

$150,000

-Catholic Bishop of Chicago

Chicago

$450,000

-Center on Halsted

Chicago

$142,773

-Chabad of Oak Park NFP

Oak Park

$150,000

-Cheder Lubavitch Hebrew Day School

Skokie

$150,000

-Chesed L'Avraham Nachlas David

Chicago

$234,000

-Chicago Center for Torah and Chesed

Lincolnwood

$287,500

-Chicago Community Kollel

Chicago

$386,250

-Chicago Islamic Center

Worth

$406,500

-Chicago Jewish Day School

Chicago

$75,000

-Christ Lutheran Church of Peoria

Peoria

$150,000

-City First Church

Rockford

$449,000

-CityLine Bible Church

Niles

$149,500

-Community Christian Alternative (CCA) Academy

Chicago

$150,000

-Congregation Adas Yeshurun

Chicago

$134,835

-Congregation Beth Shalom

Northbrook

$150,000

-Congregation K.I.N.S. of West Rogers Park

Chicago

$116,000

-Congregation Khal Ohr Yisocher-Chodrov

Chicago

$150,000

-Congregation Or Torah

Skokie

$140,000

-Congregation Sukkat Shalom

Wilmette

$149,272

-Congregation Tzemach Tzedek

Chicago

$150,000

-Council for Jewish Elderly Robineau Residence

Skokie

$150,000

-Crosspoint Church of Rockford

Rockford

$150,000

-Darchei Noam of Glenbrook

Northbrook

$150,000

-Darul Qasim

Glendale Heights

$300,000

-DePaul College Prep

Chicago

$150,000

-Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church

Elmhurst

$95,665

-Family Health Partnership

Crystal Lake

$52,500

-Fellowship Baptist Church

Vienna

$90,250

-First Christian Church of Decatur Illinois

Decatur

$48,134

-First Nazarene Church

Lemont

$150,000

-First Presbyterian Church

Sterling

$75,600

-First United Methodist Church of Carterville

Carterville

$94,171

-Franciscan Health Foundation

Olympia Fields

$150,000

-Glenview Methodist Preschool

Glenview

$117,800

-Great Commission Broadcasting Corporation

Quincy

$9,800

-Hatzalah Chicago

Lincolnwood

$115,000

-Heartland Alliance International

Chicago

$150,000

-Hebrew Theological College

Skokie

$280,000

-Hillel Torah North Suburban Day School

Skokie

$150,000

-Holy Cross Hospital

Chicago

$120,000

-Holy Trinity High School

Chicago

$150,000

-Islamic Circle of North Chicago

Oakbrook Terrace

$67,410

-Ida Crown Jewish Academy

Skokie

$150,000

-Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center

Skokie

$150,000

-Illinois Organization for Jewish Education

Chicago

$150,000

-Illinois Sikh Community Center

Wheaton

$150,000

-Islamic Center of Naperville

Naperville

$256,346.65

-Islamic Community Center of Illinois

Chicago

$390,000

-Islamic Community of Illinois

Plainfield

$150,000

-Islamic Cultural Center of Greater Chicago

Northbrook

$135,000

-Islamic Foundation of Peoria

Peoria

$150,000

-Islamic Society Northwest Suburbs of Chicago

Rolling Meadows

$148,000

-Israelite Portuguese Fraternity of Chicago

Evanston

$150,000

-JCFS Elaine Kersten Children’s Center

Northbrook

$150,000

-Jewish Council for Youth Services

Buffalo Grove

$98,070

-Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago

Chicago

$340,000

-JFMC FacCorp - Bernard Horwich JCC

Chicago

$300,000

-Joan Dachs Bais Yaakov Elementary School

Chicago

$450,000

-Kol Hadash Humanistic Congregation

Deerfield

$91,313

-Kollel Toras Chesed

Skokie

$150,000

-L'Chaim Center of the North Shore

Deerfield

$150,000

-Libenu

Chicago

$450,000

-Lubavitch Girls High School

Chicago

$135,000

-Lubavitch Mesivta of Chicago

Chicago

$450,000

-Makom Solel Lakeside

Highland Park

$88,030

-Masjid Al Farooq

Chicago

$134,000

-Midwest Islamic Center

Hanover Park

$410,000

