116 Non-profit Organizations Awarded $20 million for Enhanced Security

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro. .Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night across the area. Rainfall totals of 3 to 4 inches with localized higher amounts will cause significant rises on the Big Muddy River. At Plumfield, the current forecast has the river cresting a half foot above flood stage Sunday evening. At Murphysboro, the current forecast crest is 3.5 feet above flood stage Wednesday afternoon. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield and Murphysboro... Minor flooding is forecast. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO LATE TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...From late Saturday night to late Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning to a crest of 20.5 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. &&