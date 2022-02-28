10 years later: City of Harrisburg remembers lives lost during Leap Day tornado

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- It was 10 years ago that a powerful tornado aimed at our area left behind death and devastation in the Saline County town of Harrisburg.
On Monday, residents came together to remember the people lost and the lessons learned from that day.
"We always pledged that we would never forget February 29, 2012," said Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg).
One decade ago, an EF4 tornado pushed its way through parts of Southern Illinois. No area hit as hard as Harrisburg. Dozens gathered at the memorial to remember the tragedy and those who lost their lives.
Eric Gregg, mayor of Harrisburg in 2012, says the community's character came together on that day.
"We all remember that day," said Gregg. "We all remember being out here that terrible morning, and we remember the devastation, and we remember being with the families and being there with you and how difficult that was."
Current mayor John McPeek, whose house was damaged, told those in attendance what he remembers most about the following days.
"To see our community come together during this time of disaster, Chaos, [and] tragedy made me so proud to be a part of Harrisburg," said McPeek
Eight people died during that disaster -- including Patty Ferrell's daughter -- Jaylynn.
"Over the last ten years -- I think I've come to learn that grief is like waves in the ocean," said Ferrell. "In between the waves, there's life, and we just have to learn how to swim amongst the waves."
Since then, Mayor Gregg has kept a folded piece of paper with the names of those lost that day. Although it's seen better days, he says the paper is a reminder that will always stay with him.
"We are never going to forget those we lost that day," said Gregg. "I want to tell the families -- we will not forget your loved ones. You will always be in our memories and our mind."
Those names are Donna Rann (61), Randy Rann (64), Jaylynn Ferrell (22), Mary Osman (75), Lynda Hull (74), Greg Swierk (50), Donald Smith (70), and R. Blaine Mauney (74).
News 3 will cover the Leap Day tornado as well as other historical tornadoes during a 30-minute special on Tuesday, March 1 called Project Tornado.