 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Through This
Afternoon...

Gusty westerly winds will continue through this afternoon,
sustained around 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The
strongest gusts are expected to be across portions of southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, and northwest Kentucky. This may
cause small tree limbs to break and loose outdoor objects to be
blown around.

In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values of 15 to
25 percent are present across the region. This combination of
winds and low humidity will lead to elevated fire weather
concerns. Caution should be used in any outdoor burning.

$10,000 grant awarded to local food pantry to help fight hunger

  • Updated
  • 0
Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation grant

Pictured from left to right: Sherrie L. Crabb – CEO of Arrowleaf, Donna Harris – Community Advocate, TJay Purchase – R3 Coordinator, Jenna “Gina” Hood – Donor Relations Specialist for the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation, Emily Middleton – Director of Community Resources

 Rollie Hawk

VIENNA, Ill. -- A $10,000 grant was awarded to a southern Illinois food pantry to help fight hunger across the region.

The Vienna Client Choice Food Pantry received a $10,000 Fighting Hunger Grant from the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation on Monday morning.

The awarded grant was presented to Arrowleaf representatives by Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation Donor Relation Specialist Jenna "Gina" Hood in a special ceremony.

“We are committed to being a partner on the frontline with your work. As the rippling effects of the pandemic are still felt, we’re thrilled to continue to stand alongside those working on the frontlines to ensure individuals in their communities are getting their basic needs met,” Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation Executive Director Julie Waitman states, “Food insecurity is happening all around us, and we’re honored to partner with organizations dedicated to fighting hunger.”

Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation awarded $250,000 to 28 organizations across the U.S. fighting hunger in their communities during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The grant marks $1.52 million awarded by the Foundation in its effort to help fight hunger.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you