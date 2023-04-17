$10,000 grant awarded to local food pantry to help fight hunger

VIENNA, Ill. -- A $10,000 grant was awarded to a southern Illinois food pantry to help fight hunger across the region.
The Vienna Client Choice Food Pantry received a $10,000 Fighting Hunger Grant from the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation on Monday morning.
The awarded grant was presented to Arrowleaf representatives by Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation Donor Relation Specialist Jenna "Gina" Hood in a special ceremony.
“We are committed to being a partner on the frontline with your work. As the rippling effects of the pandemic are still felt, we’re thrilled to continue to stand alongside those working on the frontlines to ensure individuals in their communities are getting their basic needs met,” Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation Executive Director Julie Waitman states, “Food insecurity is happening all around us, and we’re honored to partner with organizations dedicated to fighting hunger.”
Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation awarded $250,000 to 28 organizations across the U.S. fighting hunger in their communities during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The grant marks $1.52 million awarded by the Foundation in its effort to help fight hunger.