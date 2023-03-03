 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Due to heavy rain The Big Muddy will continue to rise above flood
stage by Saturday Morning.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

$1 million bond set for 3 arrested for shooting water gel balls at Marion students

  • Updated
  • 0

Eadin S. Stewart, 18 of Johnston City, Ryan J. Nance, 23 of Carterville, and Travis J. Rule, 18 of Energy have now been charged with 45 counts of aggravated battery.

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The three in custody suspected for shooting 38 people with a Splat R ball gun in Marion earlier this week were in court on Friday.

Eadin S. Stewart, 18 of Johnston City, Ryan J. Nance, 23 of Carterville, and Travis J. Rule, 18 of Energy have now been charged with 45 counts of aggravated battery.

They were all scheduled for a jail status hearing in the Williamson County Courthouse in front of Judge Schafer on Friday where they were advised of the nature of the charges, possible penalties, and constitutional rights.

They all were given a bond set at $1,000,000.

A preliminary hearing was also set for all three suspects for March 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

Travis Rule

Travis Rule
Ryan Nance

Ryan Nance
Eadin Stewart

Eadin Stewart

At around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday March 1, 2023, the Marion Police Department responded to the south side of the Marion Junior High School for a report of several students being struck with projectiles from an Orbeez or airsoft type weapon being fired from a passing car.

In total, of the 38 people struck by the water gel balls, 37 are Marion Junior High School students. There were no serious injuries.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you