$1 million bond set for 3 arrested for shooting water gel balls at Marion students

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The three in custody suspected for shooting 38 people with a Splat R ball gun in Marion earlier this week were in court on Friday.
Eadin S. Stewart, 18 of Johnston City, Ryan J. Nance, 23 of Carterville, and Travis J. Rule, 18 of Energy have now been charged with 45 counts of aggravated battery.
They were all scheduled for a jail status hearing in the Williamson County Courthouse in front of Judge Schafer on Friday where they were advised of the nature of the charges, possible penalties, and constitutional rights.
They all were given a bond set at $1,000,000.
A preliminary hearing was also set for all three suspects for March 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
At around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday March 1, 2023, the Marion Police Department responded to the south side of the Marion Junior High School for a report of several students being struck with projectiles from an Orbeez or airsoft type weapon being fired from a passing car.
In total, of the 38 people struck by the water gel balls, 37 are Marion Junior High School students. There were no serious injuries.