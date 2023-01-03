1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A crash left one person dead and another injured Monday night in Union County.
Illinois State Police (ISP) has released preliminary information stating a crash occurred on Illinois Route 146 near Refuge Road in Union County just after 9 p.m.
ISP troopers responded to the scene where three vehicles were involved in the wreck.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene with another individual taken to a local hospital for injuries.
Illinois Route 3 was closed to traffic for hours as authorities investigated the crash.