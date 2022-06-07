Illinois works to expand higher education access with new laws

(WSIL) -- Multiple new laws in Illinois are working to expand access to higher education, by increasing education equity.
The bills expand resources available to students and build on the efforts to expand equitable access to public universities and community colleges.
Benefits navigators
House Bill 4201 helps students at state universities and community colleges access benefits through “benefits navigators.” Each institution is tasked with assigning a benefits navigator for the purpose of guiding students to seek and apply for any federal, state, or local program that provides assistance or benefits for which they are eligible. HB 4201 goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Benefits navigators will participate in a consortium to share and develop best practices as they help students obtain needed benefits and assistance to reach their educational goals. The public university consortium will be overseen by the Illinois Board of Higher Education, and the Illinois Community College Board will oversee the community college consortium.
Illinois Higher Education Savings Program
Senate Bill 3991 amends the Illinois Higher Education Savings Program, also known as the Children’s Savings Program, which was established to start each baby born or adopted in Illinois with a $50 college savings deposit in the Treasurer’s 529 fund. This legislation allows the State Treasurer to increase the deposit amount for children in financially insecure households if funds are available. SB 3991 goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
The Illinois Higher Education Savings Program, also known as the Illinois Children’s Savings Account program, was first established in 2019 and was provided initial funding of $2.5 million in the FY 2023 budget (PA 102-698). Through this program, all children born or adopted in Illinois on or after January 1, 2023, will have access to a 529 College Savings account with a $50 starter deposit.
House Bill 5464 requires State public universities and community colleges to develop and implement equity plans and practices to increase the access, retention, completion, and student loan repayment rates for minority students, rural students, adult students, women, and people with disabilities who are traditionally underrepresented in education programs and activities.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE), in collaboration with the Illinois Community College Board, will guide implementation of the new equity plans. The bill also allows IBHE to request financial reports from private universities, private business, and vocational schools, if needed, to help institutions stay on solid financial footing. HB 5464 is effective immediately.
HB 5464 also requires all public and private postsecondary institutions to report student data to ensure IBHE has a complete picture of the State’s college students and ensure progress is made toward achieving educational equity.