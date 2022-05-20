Illinois undercounted in 2020 Census, state gained 250,000 residents

(WSIL) -- Illinois is one of six states that likely undercounted its population in the 2020 Census, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report.
A post-enumeration survey estimated undercounts in six states: Illinois, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. That’s based on low-self-response rates to Census surveys.
The report also found there were over counts in eight states: Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Rhode Island and Utah.
The report found that Illinois gained more than 250,000 residents between 2010 and 2020. This brings the state's total population over 13 million for the first time ever.
Governor Pritzker released a statement saying, “I ran for governor on a promise to be our state’s best chief marketing officer and reverse the trend of outmigration we’ve seen over the past few decades. These latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Illinois is now a state on the rise with a growing population.”
Illinois’ population was undercounted by nearly 2%. Since the census incorrectly reported Illinois lost over 18,000 residents, or a .14% drop, the state lost a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
With the actual growth of about 2% — or more than 250,000 people — it’s still unclear if the state would’ve maintained its 18 seats in Congress or not.
Due to a Supreme Court ruling in 1999, the new numbers can't be used for reapportioning seats in Congress.
The bureau released its findings in its 2020 Post-Enumeration Survey Estimation Report, which is used to determine how accurate its decennial count was. This latest report doesn’t replace the original 2020 census figures.