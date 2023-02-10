 Skip to main content
Illinois turkey hunters reach record harvest

(WSIL) -- Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season.

That's according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

It's for the period between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15.

The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois.

Below is a summary table of harvest by county compared to last year’s totals.

 

 

County

2022-2023

2021-2022

 
 

Adams

8

12

 
 

Alexander

7

4

 
 

Bond

5

4

 
 

Boone

6

1

 
 

Brown

10

9

 
 

Bureau

5

12

 
 

Calhoun

9

9

 
 

Carroll

10

6

 
 

Cass

15

21

 
 

Champaign

1

4

 
 

Christian

6

5

 
 

Clark

12

9

 
 

Clay

22

11

 
 

Clinton

8

12

 
 

Coles

5

6

 
 

Crawford

8

5

 
 

Cumberland

0

3

 
 

DEKALB

3

0

 
 

DeWitt

2

2

 
 

EDGAR

6

0

 
 

Edwards

5

1

 
 

Effingham

11

7

 
 

Fayette

13

11

 
 

Ford

0

1

 
 

Franklin

9

6

 
 

Fulton

12

21

 
 

Gallatin

4

1

 
 

Greene

3

3

 
 

Grundy

2

2

 
 

Hamilton

12

7

 
 

Hancock

7

14

 
 

Hardin

3

2

 
 

Henderson

4

9

 
 

Henry

3

8

 
 

Iroquois

11

1

 
 

Jackson

7

9

 
 

Jasper

3

6

 
 

Jefferson

19

25

 
 

Jersey

6

4

 
 

JoDaviess

18

15

 
 

Johnson

12

7

 
 

Kankakee

5

2

 
 

Kendall

0

3

 
 

Knox

8

17

 
 

Lake

6

1

 
 

LaSalle

11

6

 
 

Lawrence

4

4

 
 

Lee

8

11

 
 

Livingston

5

2

 
 

Logan

2

2

 
 

Macon

5

5

 
 

Macoupin

13

8

 
 

Madison

11

13

 
 

Marion

21

15

 
 

Marshall

5

4

 
 

Mason

14

10

 
 

Massac

4

4

 
 

McDonough

6

5

 
 

McHenry

8

7

 
 

McLean

6

5

 
 

Menard

4

4

 
 

Mercer

10

6

 
 

Monroe

9

7

 
 

Montgomery

10

2

 
 

Morgan

3

5

 
 

Moultrie

4

1

 
 

Ogle

24

14

 
 

Peoria

12

13

 
 

Perry

6

9

 
 

PIATT

1

0

 
 

Pike

16

13

 
 

Pope

9

9

 
 

Pulaski

3

1

 
 

Putnam

4

3

 
 

Randolph

21

5

 
 

Richland

4

3

 
 

Rock Island

6

17

 
 

Saline

5

4

 
 

Sangamon

3

13

 
 

Schuyler

8

12

 
 

Scott

3

4

 
 

Shelby

11

7

 
 

St. Clair

14

9

 
 

Stark

0

1

 
 

Stephenson

12

8

 
 

Tazewell

17

5

 
 

Union

12

10

 
 

Vermilion

27

12

 
 

Wabash

3

1

 
 

Warren

