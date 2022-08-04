 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, including the following areas, along and east of
Interstates 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving disturbance will trigger scattered to numerous
thunderstorms through this evening. Storms that repeat over
the same area will be capable of producing flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Illinois State Police to train police officers in the country of Georgia

  • Updated
  • 0
ISP4.png
By adwpadmin

(WSIL) -- Over a period of six months, the Illinois State Police at the request of the U.S. Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, is deploying officers to the country of Georgia.

ISP will be providing basic interviewing and interrogation, traffic crash investigation, crime scene management, and criminal investigation training to Georgian police officers.  

ISP instructors with expertise in these specialties will train approximately 60 participants during a two-week period for each of the four missions in Georgia. ISP officers on the first of four missions returned from Georgia in early July after a two-week deployment.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has heightened the need for training and resources for partner nations in the region, including Georgia.  ISP’s close coordination, including direct in-person training, will help build the vitals skills and capacity needed by local forces.

“As one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the country, ISP is honored to be chosen by the U.S. Department of State for this project and will work to ensure justice not only at home in Illinois, but also abroad,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP’s mission for this training is to help strengthen Georgia’s law enforcement capacity to respond to domestic, international, and transnational threats facing all democracies.”

Along with ISP instructing abroad, two Georgian Police Academy instructors will attend an upcoming recruit training class at the Illinois State Police Academy to exchange best practices and help build the capacity of the Georgian Police Academy.

