Illinois State Police to train police officers in the country of Georgia

(WSIL) -- Over a period of six months, the Illinois State Police at the request of the U.S. Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, is deploying officers to the country of Georgia.
ISP will be providing basic interviewing and interrogation, traffic crash investigation, crime scene management, and criminal investigation training to Georgian police officers.
ISP instructors with expertise in these specialties will train approximately 60 participants during a two-week period for each of the four missions in Georgia. ISP officers on the first of four missions returned from Georgia in early July after a two-week deployment.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has heightened the need for training and resources for partner nations in the region, including Georgia. ISP’s close coordination, including direct in-person training, will help build the vitals skills and capacity needed by local forces.
“As one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the country, ISP is honored to be chosen by the U.S. Department of State for this project and will work to ensure justice not only at home in Illinois, but also abroad,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP’s mission for this training is to help strengthen Georgia’s law enforcement capacity to respond to domestic, international, and transnational threats facing all democracies.”
Along with ISP instructing abroad, two Georgian Police Academy instructors will attend an upcoming recruit training class at the Illinois State Police Academy to exchange best practices and help build the capacity of the Georgian Police Academy.