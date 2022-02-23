 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half
of an inch likely from southeast Missouri into far west
Kentucky, and near or slightly less than one quarter of an
inch the rest of southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of
southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet
accumulations across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of
western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of
Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation
should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of
the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and
transition the precipitation over to all rain, except for
those areas from the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Illinois State Police seize more opioids as local groups fight rising overdose numbers

  • Updated
  • 0
2805.-AVOIDING-OPIOIDS-AFTER-LABOR.jpg
By adwpadmin

(WSIL)---The opioid epidemic has gripped the country for a decade, and in the last year, overdoses have begun to climb once again.

"Over the last decade, Illinois has experienced a sharp increase in opioid fatalities, not just in Illinois, but across the country," said Brendan Kelly, the Director of the Illinois State Police. 

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, in 2013, there were about 1,000 people who had lost their lives by opioid overdoses.

By the end of 2020, 2,944 lives had been lost to opioid overdoses.

That's an average of 8 deaths in Illinois per day, 3 times higher than vehicle fatalities and 2.2 times higher than homicides in that same year.

"Each of those fatalities represents a family devastated by unspeakable grief, and those numbers only speak overdose fatalities, and not to the tens of thousands who fight addiction each and every day. Addiction exploited by criminals who traffic these drugs in our communities and rob our citizens, especially our youth," said Kelly. 

Statewide, the Metropolitan Enforcement Groups under Illinois State Police have seized 400% more fentanyl and 260% more heroin than last year.

As these drugs become more prevalent, SIU School of Medicine is holding Narcan distribution events.

Narcan is a drug that stops an opioid overdose, which can save a person's life.

"Addiction knows no boundaries, by class or status. Anyone can fall prey to addiction. So being prepared in case of an overdose is very important, that way we can save people's lives," said SIU School of Medicine program coordinator, Brent Van Ham. 

The School of Medicine will have more Narcan distributions and demonstrations February 25th at the Field Apartment Office in Carbondale, and March 10th at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale. 

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you