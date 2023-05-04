Illinois State Police release identity, charges in Du Quoin standoff

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say they arrested 61-year-old Randal C. Everitt of Du Quoin for two counts of Aggravated Assault (Class 4 Felony), two counts of Unlawful Use or Possession of Weapons by Felon (Class 3 Felony), and one count of Possession of Firearm Without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (Class 3 Felony).
Police say they were called just after 1:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of West Park Street in Du Quoin for a report of a suicidal subject. Du Quoin Police called in Illinois State Police for more help when they made contact with an armed man in a building.
Assets and personnel from ISP Troop 10, ISP Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team, ISP Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), DuQuoin PD, Pinckneyville Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Department of Conservation Police, Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad, DuQuoin Fire Department, Pinckneyville Ambulance Service, Air Evac Lifeteam 11– Mt. Vernon, DuQuoin Emergency Management Agency, and DuQuoin Street Department arrived to assist.
Their staging area was set up in the parking lot of the Banterra Bank in Du Quoin.
Police say Everitt exited the building around 8 p.m. Wednesday and was taken into custody without incident.
Everitt is in the Perry County Jail on a $100,000 bond.