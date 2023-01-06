Illinois State Police investigating death

WAYNE COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an in-custody death.
On January 4, 2023, at approximately 11:58 p.m., an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County.
As a result of the traffic stop, 59-year-old Harry Weccele from Evansville, Indiana was taken into custody for Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Methamphetamine and a Warrant, and taken to the Wayne County jail.
Upon arrival at the jail, Weccele complained of shoulder pain. The Wayne County Jail requested an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
This incident is being investigated by ISP DII and the Wayne County Coroner’s office. The investigation is open and on-going and there is no further information available at this time.