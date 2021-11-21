Illinois State Police investigating death in Grayville

GRAYVILLE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a death after finding a body.
Investigators received information in the early hours of Sunday, November 21st, which led them to the 100 block of E. Sycamore Street. After arriving on scene, authorities found the body of a 34-year-old male.
The official cause and manner of death are undetermined at this time and will be released by the Edwards County Coroner’s Office once a final autopsy and toxicology report are completed.
ISP DCI - Zone 8 was assisted by the Grayville Police Department, Edward County Coroner’s Office, ISP District 19 and ISP Crime Scene Services.
This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time.