Illinois State Police create new incentives for potential troopers

(WSIL)---Illinois State Police say they have new incentives for prospective troopers.
It's part of a Fast Track Program.
It's designed to encourage current officers to join ISP.
It includes shortened cadet training, the option to choose which area of law enforcement to specialize in, and not having to relocate after graduating the program.
"It's very beneficial. You know, a lot of them want to go back home, especially the ones that have families. So it's a win win on our side and their side. We're getting incoming police officers that have policing experience," said Southern Recruitment Coordinator for the Illinois State Police, Calvin Dye Jr.
To qualify for the program, applicants must have 2-years of experience as a full time police officer.
You must also have graduated from a law enforcement academy.