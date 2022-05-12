Illinois State Police car hit in Jeff Co. construction zone

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- An Illinois State Police trooper's squad car was side swiped in a construction zone in Mount Vernon on I-64 near milepost 72.
It happened around 10:20 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, May 12.
Police say the squad car was pulled over on the right side of the road on the eastside of the highway with its flashing lights on. They were there to protect a construction crew.
A Toyota Rav 4 veered off the road and hit the driver's side of the police cruiser.
Police say the trooper wasn't hurt and neither was the driver of the Toyota. The driver, 52-year-old Tracey L. Adams of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was charged with a violation of Scott’s Law, Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle Causing Injury to Another.
A person charged with the violation faces a fine of no less than $250 and up to $10,000 for the first offense.