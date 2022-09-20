Illinois State Board of Education seeking Teacher of the Year, Those Who Excel nominations

(WSIL) -- The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is calling for nominations for Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards.
The programs recognizes outstanding teachers, administrators, school personnel, and volunteers. These awards honor individuals who have made significant contributions to Illinois’ public and nonpublic preK-12 schools.
Any person or organization may submit nominations for the awards on the ISBE website. ISBE will accept nominations now through Nov. 18.
ISBE will honor the 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists and all Those Who Excel award winners at a banquet on April 29, 2023.
Out of the applications submitted statewide, a team of reviewers will select the 2023 Teacher of the Year from the group of finalists, consisting of the 10 Regional Teachers of the Year and the Bilingual, Special Education, and Early Childhood Teachers of the Year. ISBE will also recognize an Outstanding Early Career Educator with less than five years of teaching experience.
“Over the past few years, our educators have faced and overcome great challenges. Submitting a nomination for Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards is such an incredible way to say thank you,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “Beyond expressing gratitude, the Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year program seeks to celebrate and elevate the incredible work done across Illinois. We encourage everyone to help us honor their colleagues, supervisors, and communities by submitting a nomination for the Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards.”