Illinois set to receive $178 million for local projects

(WSIL) -- U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) secured more than $178 million through Congressionally-directed spending for Illinois projects in the Senate’s draft Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations bills.
The projects range from gun violence prevention, funding for Illinois’ rural and agriculture communities, clean drinking water, education, small businesses, community health programs, and more.
The appropriations bills must be conferenced with the House bills before they are finalized.
The draft funding bills include the following local projects:
- Technology upgrades, Carbondale: $600,000 to the City of Carbondale to upgrade the records management software of the police department to improve tracking and analysis of crime data.
- ADA Upgrades, Murphysboro: $20,000 to the Historic Liberty Theater to remodel one of the theater’s restrooms to comply with ADA requirements.
Truck Driver Training Program, Ullin: $450,000 to Shawnee Community College to expand its commercial truck driver training program to its Metropolis and Cairo campuses.
East Grand Avenue Rehabilitation, Williamson County: $360,000 to Williamson County to rehabilitate East Grand Avenue.
- Technology Upgrades, Southern Illinois: $1.2 million to Rides Mass Transit, which provides paratransit service in an 18-county area in southeastern Illinois, for technology upgrades.