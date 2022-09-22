Illinois Senators accused of misconduct, Gov. calls for resignation

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is calling on two Democratic state Senators to resign.
Sen. Emil Jones III (D-Chicago) is accused of federal bribery charges. The charges allege he took a $5,000 bribe from a firm that installed red light cameras.
Sen. Michael Hastings (D-Frankfort) is accused of domestic battery against his estranged wife.
So far, both men has resigned from leadership roles, but not their Senate seats.
In a statement Governor Pritzker said, “Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them - not on holding office when facing serious and credible charges.
Sen Jones is accused of accepting bribes. And Senator Hastings is accused of abusing women. They should answer the charges and have their day in court. But in the best interests of their constituents, these men must resign from their offices. Resigning only their leadership roles falls short of what the public should expect. I want to send a clear message to the people of Illinois: corruption and abuse have no place here.”
The Illinois Republican Party Chairman, Don Tracy, released a statement on the allegations saying, "“What is this 'high ethical standard' in today's Democrat-controlled Senate? s everything short of a federal indictment and conviction ok? Senate President Harmon should call on Sen. Hastings and Sen. Jones III to resign.”