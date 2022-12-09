Illinois Senator Scott Bennett dies

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WSIL) -- State Sen. Scott Bennett, (D-Champaign) has died at the age of 45.
Sen. Bennett died Friday after complications with a brain tumor sent him to the hospital Thursday.
A Champaign lawyer, Bennett represented the 52nd District, which covers large portions of Champaign and Vermilion counties.
“Scott will forever be known for being an extraordinary father, husband, and friend. His quick humor and wit could light up any room he entered," Stacy Bennett said in a statement. “He worked tirelessly to find solutions to society’s most pressing issues by finding common ground and compromise.”
Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement:
“Today, the state of Illinois mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant and devoted father. Senator Scott Bennett was a good man who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. Throughout his time in Springfield, he fiercely advocated for the institutions that shaped his life, from his upbringing on a Gibson City farm, all the way to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The entire state is a better place thanks to his service. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacy and their two beautiful children during this difficult period.”
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) released the following statement on behalf of the members of the House Public Safety Working Group:
“The loss of Senator Scott Bennett is an unexpected tragedy. Senator Bennett’s collegiality and dedication was instrumental to the work of refining and enhancing the SAFE-T Act, and his dedication to his community was paramount. His passing is a sad moment for our state as a whole, and his community, his friends, and his family in particular. We are united in grief with all who loved SenatorBennett, and wish peace and comfort for his family.”
Sen. Bennett was elected to his first full term in 2016 and re-elected in 2020 and on Nov. 8, when he ran unopposed.
He served on several Senate committees, including agriculture, appropriations for higher education, judiciary, labor and redistricting. He had also been an instrumental player in recent negotiations to amend the controversial SAFE-T Act that, among other aspects, abolishes bail in Illinois criminal cases.
He leaves behind his wife and two children.
Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) said on Twitter he is “lifting the family of Senator Scott Bennett in prayer.”
Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs also issued a statement saying,
"I can’t believe Scott is gone. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and to me, one of my closest friends.
Scott had a big laugh and an even bigger heart. He made friends easily, understood the value of hard work, and was quick with words of encouragement at just the right time. Certainly, he learned these truths from his family, which date back five generations in East Central Illinois. Today, they remain deeply committed to helping neighbors, especially their fellow farmers, because it simply is the right thing to do.
Where he really shined, however, was with his wife, Stacy, and their twins. My heart breaks for their loss and the unimaginable grief and emptiness they must feel. I pray the memories they have of better times will strengthen and sustain them in the coming days, weeks, months, and years. I pray they will strengthen and sustain me too.”
Farewell, Scott. You always will be my friend.”