Illinois Senate sends HCRCA COVID-19 clarification bill to Pritzker's desk

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A Bill that would clarify the state's Healthcare Right of Conscience Act is on its way to the Governors desk.
The Illinois Senate voted 31-24 to approve the proposal late Thursday night. This measure passed out of the House on a 64-52-2 vote on Wednesday.
The Pritzker administration and many Democrats believe people misinterpreted the law in order to file lawsuits against them. This bill clarifies the initial intent of the law.
Thousands of people across Illinois filed witness slips in opposition to the bill this week.
The legislation now heads to Pritzker’s desk for his signature of approval. The governor noted this plan clarifies the existing law’s intent without infringing on federal protections.
“Ultimately, this means we can keep kids in school, businesses open, neighbors safe, and continue on the path to bring this pandemic to an end,” Pritzker said.