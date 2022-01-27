Illinois Senate Republicans introduce bill to fight corruption

(WSIL)---Illinois has a long history of being known as one of the most corrupt states in the country.
Forbes has Illinois in the top 10 for corruption as recently as 2020. That's why Senate Republicans introduced Senate Bill 3636.
The bill would make it so general assembly members would be prohibited from lobbying for 12 months after leaving office.
The current rule is 6 months.
Legislators would also not be allowed to negotiate employment with a lobbying firm during their term, and general assembly member's immediate family members would be prohibited from lobbying during their term as well.
Senate Republicans hope this bill will help with meaningful ethics reform.
"Our constituents expect us to be held to high ethical standards. They must know that we are adhering to the spirit of the law so that they can be confident that their representatives are representing them, not special interests. To regain the trust of the people of our state, we must close the loopholes that lawmakers have used and abused over the years,” said Senator Terri Bryant.
The bill would also expand the RICO law to include bribery, official misconduct, legislative misconduct, and solicitation of misconduct.