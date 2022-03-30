 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Illinois Senate rejects second prison review board nominee

  
  
Prison bars
By Dave Davis

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- For the second time in a week, state Senate Democrats rejected Governor JB Pritzker's nominee for the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. 

Pritzker blames Republicans. 

The Prisoner Review Board is responsible for granting clemency to inmates. If the decision takes too long the prisoner is automatically released.

So far, one board member has resigned and two have been denied by the Senate. 

Now, there are concerns if there will even be enough members to hold certain hearings. 

The 15 seat board is down to just six members. 

While some say it's politics, Governor Pritzker says it's stalling the justice system altogether. 

"To have republicans attack them, their character and their biographies. To have republicans essentially try to tear apart this agency of government. This is what the GQP has been all about tearing government apart. I think we ought to stand up for the integrity of the people that get appointed and the very tough decisions that they have to make. But obviously we are going to move forward and keep the PRB operating the best we can." said Pritzker. 

The board has already announced it will postpone their quarterly clemency hearings scheduled for next month until they get a full board. 

