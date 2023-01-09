Illinois Senate passes proposed assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapons bill.
The Senate did make its own changes to the 'Protect Illinois Communities Act,' including mandates on high-capacity magazines. It would ban long guns with more than 10 rounds and more than 15 for handguns.
The bill is now headed back to the Illinois House, who is set to meet Tuesday, January 10. If the House passes it it will go to Governor J.B. Pritzker's desk for his signature.
