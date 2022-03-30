Illinois Senate Democrats work to provide relief to families

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Senate Democrats are pushing a package of bills they say will help families in the state get back on their feet.
The legislation includes an expansion of the state's earned income tax credit and creation of an Illinois Child Tax Credit.
Another measure expands early childhood education and college savings program.
Senator Omar Aquino of Chicago says the proposed state child tax credit will help families ease the pain at the store.
"We saw the benefits of when the federal government were giving payments to families and how families were able to stay out of poverty during that time. And unfortunately that has stopped happening. Illinois, us as a legislature has to have a response to the people in the state to make sure folks with children are able to take care of their children and not go back into poverty." said Aquino.
The package also includes legislation to make more families eligible for child care assistance.