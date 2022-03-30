 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Illinois Senate Democrats work to provide relief to families

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois capitol money

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Senate Democrats are pushing a package of bills they say will help families in the state get back on their feet.

The legislation includes an expansion of the state's earned income tax credit and creation of an Illinois Child Tax Credit. 

Another measure expands early childhood education and college savings program. 

Senator Omar Aquino of Chicago says the proposed state child tax credit will help families ease the pain at the store. 

"We saw the benefits of when the federal government were giving payments to families and how families were able to stay out of poverty during that time. And unfortunately that has stopped happening. Illinois, us as a legislature has to have a response to the people in the state to make sure folks with children are able to take care of their children and not go back into poverty." said Aquino. 

The package also includes legislation to make more families eligible for child care assistance. 

Tags

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

Recommended for you