Illinois Sen. Bryant reacts to SCOTUS leak

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)--Lawmakers have been responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's possible decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.
Senator Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) says the fact this information was leaked is a major issue.
Bryant says it's essential that people trust the judicial system, especially the land's highest court.
"We as legislators, as elected officials, we kind of expect that from time to time things are gonna get leaked," said Bryant. "But in the judicial system, that cannot happen. You can't have anything political going on at that level in the judiciary, because we have to be able to firmly believe in the judicial system. Right is right, wrong is wrong. There's guilty, there's innocent."
"I was very glad to hear that Chief Justice Roberts has called for an investigation, I hope it's a rigorous investigation. And I hope that they ferret out where this came from."