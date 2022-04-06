Illinois Secretary of State unveils new organ and tissue donation campaign

(WSIL) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is launching a new organ and tissue donation campaign.
More than 7.3 million people have signed up for the registry.
But, Secretary White says about 300 people die each year waiting for a transplant.
“The Organ/Tissue Donor Program has been a priority in my administration as well as a personal mission,” said White. “My family experienced the miracle of donation when my sister received a kidney from a generous donor before I was Secretary of State. When I became Secretary of State in 1999, there were approximately 4 million people registered with the Secretary of State’s Organ and Tissue Donor Registry -- now we have more than 7.3 million registered Illinoisans.”
White urges those considering donation to speak with family about their choice.
If you are interested in signing up for the state's registry. Head to lifegoeson.com.