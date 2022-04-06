 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois Secretary of State unveils new organ and tissue donation campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
April is National Donate Life Month

(WSIL) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is launching a new organ and tissue donation campaign.

More than 7.3 million people have signed up for the registry. 

But, Secretary White says about 300 people die each year waiting for a transplant. 

“The Organ/Tissue Donor Program has been a priority in my administration as well as a personal mission,” said White. “My family experienced the miracle of donation when my sister received a kidney from a generous donor before I was Secretary of State. When I became Secretary of State in 1999, there were approximately 4 million people registered with the Secretary of State’s Organ and Tissue Donor Registry -- now we have more than 7.3 million registered Illinoisans.”

White urges those considering donation to speak with family about their choice. 

If you are interested in signing up for the state's registry. Head to lifegoeson.com

Tags

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

Recommended for you