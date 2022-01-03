Illinois Secretary of State offices to close for 2 weeks starting Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — All Illinois Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions including driver services from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17.
The agency announced the change Wednesday, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide.
Secretary of State Jesse White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services including renewing a license plate sticker, renewing a driver’s license or ID card and filing business services documents such as incorporations and annual reports.
White says all departments and driver services facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.