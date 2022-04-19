Illinois Republicans disapprove of budget signed by governor

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed the next year's Illinois budget into law Tuesday and Republicans don't agree with the contents of the bill.
Governor Pritzker calls the budget tax relief for families, but Republicans say it spends too much money.
Senator Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) says it's irresponsible spending.
"Today, the Governor signed a budget that spends $46.5 billion, the most in state history and nearly 30 percent higher than when I first took office. While the Governor and his allies will tout this budget as balanced and fiscally responsible, they are conveniently ignoring the fact that they have permanently increased our state’s operational spending by nearly $2.8 billion."
"They were able to pay for this increase this year thanks to one-time, unexpected revenue. However, what happens next year when we don’t have that unexpectedly high revenue? The fact of the matter is this budget sets us up for a financial disaster down the road, and anyone claiming that it is fiscally responsible is being disingenuous to the people of Illinois.”
Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods) called it a campaign stunt by the Governor.
“This budget is nothing more than a campaign tool for Pritzker and the Democratic Party. Providing one-time checks to people in the mail right before their names appear on the ballot and expire right after the Election is a disgrace. And then, to also force gas stations and grocery stores to post signs that tout their short-term ‘tax relief’ just shows how desperate they are to win over Illinoisans. Nobody will be fooled by their gamesmanship.”
ILGOP Chairman Don Tracy released the following statement.
“This Pritzker-Democrat budget has record spending, insulting temporary election-year gimmicks, and pay raises for politicians - all while ComEd files to raise rates on hard-working families and businesses using Pritzker’s energy tax law. What Pritzker’s budget doesn’t do is give permanent tax relief to overtaxed Illinoisans, fully replenish the unemployment trust fund, or construct a path to budget stability for when the federal bailout cash runs out soon. Pritzker approved a cynical budget that positions Democrats to push for tax hikes in the future and attempts to buy votes instead of providing financial stewardship and meaningful tax relief to working families.”