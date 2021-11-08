Illinois report card shows how pandemic affected students

(WSIL)---While many schools are experiencing teacher shortages, schools in Illinois are seeing higher numbers of retention and diversity.
Illinois schools saw steady growth from previous years, adding more than one thousand Hispanic teachers and 184 more Black teachers.
The retention rate for teachers has gone up 1.4% over 2020.
Vienna High School was just below the average at 83.9%, but Carbondale, Anna Jonesboro, and Massac County High Schools were all at or more than 91%.
Vienna Superintendent Joshua Stafford said keeping teachers was especially important during the pandemic.
"Consistency of a teacher in a classroom is huge. It builds relationships with kids and families and the entire community, and better meets the needs of our students. Undoubtedly. So the more that we can invest to retain our teachers and equip them with what they need, the better off our students and families are," said Stafford.
The average pay of teachers has also increased in Illinois and is almost 4% more than in 2020.
The law Governor Pritzker enacted in 2019 to raise the minimum teacher salary went into effect last year.