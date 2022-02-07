Illinois receives $75 million for abandoned mine cleanup

(WSIL) -- Illinois will receive more than $75 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Interior this year to boost efforts to clean up abandoned coal mines throughout the state, Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday.
The funding from the U.S. Department of the Interior is part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“This new federal funding will help clean up abandoned mines across our state, creating jobs and keeping our communities safe,” Governor Pritzker said. “I am grateful to President Biden, Secretary Haaland, and bipartisan members of Congress for their work to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and invest critical funds in our communities that need it most.”
The federal money will be directed to projects where environmental hazards associated with abandoned mines have been detected, including issues such as acid mine drainage, clogged streams, and pollution. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Lands Program oversees mine reclamation in the state.
Currently, Illinois has 590 unfunded mine reclamation projects in its inventory with an estimated cost of at least $156 million.
To be considered abandoned, a former mine property has no responsible party and the last mining activity took place prior to 1978.
IDNR currently has one property out to bid in southern Illinois, the Ledford Strip Mine Group Reclamation Project in Saline County.
Four other future reclamation projects in southern Illinois include:
- Fidelity 11 McElvain in Perry County
- Polinski Mine in Williamson County
- Ward Mine in Franklin County
- National Mine Company in Gallatin County
To view a list of active, abandoned and all other mines click here.
To date, the state’s Abandoned Mine Lands Program has completed more than 2,300 projects, addressed more than 670 mine sites, and reclaimed nearly 9,400 acres of land in Illinois for a cost of $231 million.
In addition, more than 1,200 mine openings have been sealed, 907 hazardous tipple structures removed, nearly 6,000 acres of gob and slurry and 1,900 acres of spoil stabilized, and 1,400 acres of affected land and water restored.