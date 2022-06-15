Illinois now requires insurance coverage for glucose monitors

(WSIL) -- A new law in Illinois requires insurance and managed health plans to provide coverage for continuous glucose monitors.
SB2969 expands access to those devices for more than a million in Illinois with diabetes.
Continuous glucose monitors are essential for those with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes to maintain safe blood sugar levels. Continuous glucose monitors track blood sugar throughout the day, allowing up-to-the-minute data for patients to use when assessing diet or the need for insulin.
Failure to treat elevated or decreased blood sugar levels can result in serious illness for patients, often requiring expensive emergency care and hospitalization.
“No one—regardless of their socioeconomic status or insurance coverage—should go without the care they require,” said Governor Pritzker. “But for too long, diabetics have had to make the impossible choice between obtaining this necessary medical equipment or putting food on the table. That is an unacceptable burden to ask diabetics to bear, and this legislation will ensure insurance companies support these essential devices and those that use them”