Illinois minimum wage increases on Jan. 1

By adwpadmin

(WSIL ) -- The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase another dollar on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The new wage will be $12 an hour.

Minimum wage workers are being encouraged to keep a close eye on their paychecks in the new year. Any time worked in 2022 must reflect the new $12 an hour minimum wage.

Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation in 2019 putting the state on the path to a $15 an hour minimum wage by 2025. There have been three increases in the minimum wage since the governor signed the wage hike legislation.

The new law maintains provisions for employers to count gratuities to offset wages for workers, such as food servers, who regularly earn tips. Tipped employees may be paid 60 percent of the hourly minimum wage. However, these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips or the employer will make up the difference.

Workers under 18 years old and who work fewer than 650 hours in a year will earn a minimum wage of $9.25 per hour beginning January 1. The youth minimum wage rate will gradually rise to $13 an hour by 2025.

