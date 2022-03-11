Illinois man, woman arrested in Paducah prostitution investigation

 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
generally along and west of a line from Dexter Missouri to
Cairo, Harrisburg, and Mount Carmel Illinois.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges. Visibilities may drop sharply due to the snow, so use
caution, if you must drive this afternoon and evening. Road
conditions may remain hazardous during the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will through 8 pm
CST. With cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots
will be possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will
fall into the single digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...Increase in snowfall over part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois early this Afternoon...

For travelers and residents over part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois, look for an increase in snowfall rates and
amounts from shortly before noon through 4 pm CST this afternoon.

At this time, total snowfall amounts of one to locally two inches
of snow is expected to fall in the following areas during the
early afternoon hours.

In southeast Missouri, the greatest amount of snow is expected
from Fremont and Grandin, northeast to Oak ridge and Cape
Girardeau Missouri, with the heaviest likely to occur over Wayne
County Missouri near Greenville. In these areas, an excess of one
inch of snow is expected.

In southern Illinois, the greatest amount of snow is expected from
Grand Tower and Thebes, northeast to West Frankfort and Karbers
Ridge, with the heaviest expected from Makanda onward to Goreville
and New Burnside. In these areas, an excess of one inch of snow is
expected.

Snowfall rates during the early afternoon hours may range from one
quarter to one half inch an hour at times.

If you are planning travel in part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois this afternoon, be watchful for lower visibility
due to the snow. In addition, elevated surfaces such as bridges
and overpasses may freeze earlier, creating slick spots on the
road.

Be sure to give any road maintenance crews plenty of room as they
clear snow from roadways this afternoon, if you must be on the
road today.

Illinois man, woman arrested in Paducah prostitution investigation

McCracken Prostitution Suspects

(WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Illinois man and woman Thursday night during a prostitution investigation.

On March 10, deputies received information that alleged numerous women were posting prostitution ads online in Paducah. 

A detective working undercover, contacted one of the women. During the investigation, the woman agreed to have sex in exchange for money. The woman, 20-year-old Harley Williams of Marion, Illinois, met him at a hotel, where she was immediately arrested. 

Detectives located Williams’ vehicle on the parking lot of the hotel. Inside the vehicle detectives located 34-year-old Jeremy Shered of Carbondale, IL and a three year old child. 

Deputies saw Shered deleting evidence of prostitution from a cell phone and was arrested. Marijuana, scales and other contraband were seized from the vehicle. 

The child was released to a family member. 

In addition to the other charges, Williams was also charged with one count of wanton endangerment regarding the child. Detectives also contacted the department for community based services who will follow up regarding the child.

“Prostitution and illegal drug crimes go hand in hand, more often than not. When someone brings a child into their illegal activities, it makes the crime even worse. We will vigorously go after those that involve innocent children in their criminal activities.” – Chief Deputy Ryan Norman

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

