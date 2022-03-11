Illinois man, woman arrested in Paducah prostitution investigation

(WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Illinois man and woman Thursday night during a prostitution investigation.
On March 10, deputies received information that alleged numerous women were posting prostitution ads online in Paducah.
A detective working undercover, contacted one of the women. During the investigation, the woman agreed to have sex in exchange for money. The woman, 20-year-old Harley Williams of Marion, Illinois, met him at a hotel, where she was immediately arrested.
Detectives located Williams’ vehicle on the parking lot of the hotel. Inside the vehicle detectives located 34-year-old Jeremy Shered of Carbondale, IL and a three year old child.
Deputies saw Shered deleting evidence of prostitution from a cell phone and was arrested. Marijuana, scales and other contraband were seized from the vehicle.
The child was released to a family member.
In addition to the other charges, Williams was also charged with one count of wanton endangerment regarding the child. Detectives also contacted the department for community based services who will follow up regarding the child.
“Prostitution and illegal drug crimes go hand in hand, more often than not. When someone brings a child into their illegal activities, it makes the crime even worse. We will vigorously go after those that involve innocent children in their criminal activities.” – Chief Deputy Ryan Norman