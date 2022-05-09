Illinois' longest serving judge, Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman, retiring

(WSIL) -- Illinois is losing one Supreme Court Justice to retirement this summer.
Justice Rita B. Garman announced her retirement Monday, saying she will be stepping down effective July 7, 2022.
Justice Garman has been serving as a judge in the state for nearly 5 decades at every level of the state's court system.
She grew up in Oswego, Illinois, graduated as a lawyer in 1968, and was first appointed as associate judge in 1974. She was assigned to the Appellate Court, Fourth District, in July 1995, and was elected to the position in November 1996. Justice Garman was appointed to the Supreme Court on February 1, 2001, and elected to the Court on November 5, 2002.
Justice Garman is now the longest serving female judge in Illinois and the longest serving judge in the state.
In a statement she said, "I have been privileged to work with exceptional jurists throughout my career. At every level of the court system, the people of Illinois have benefitted from some of the sharpest legal minds and most dedicated public servants in the country, all of whom work diligently to ensure the laws of our state are administered in a fair and unbiased manner.
There is no doubt that I have had the role of a lifetime, a privilege to serve the people of the state of Illinois as a member of the court system at every level. But this is the right time for me to step back from my public role and allow someone else to assume this all-important position. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you and the citizens of Illinois."