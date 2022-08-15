Illinois launching program to provide better care for seniors

(WSIL) -- Illinois is launching the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois.
The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
The PACE program brings another option for older adults in Illinois who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare in choosing their care. It provides customized and coordinated medical care and social services for adults aged 55 and older who are certified by the state as qualifying for nursing home care but are able to safely continue living in the community at the time of their enrollment.
PACE combines all the services covered by Medicare and Medicaid and adds an element of integration for members.
Services include holistic care planning and coordination, long term services and supports, therapies, medications, mental health care, and hospital care, if necessary.
While the program is designed to provide community-based services as an alternative to nursing home care, if a program enrollee does require nursing facility care, PACE will fund that and continue to coordinate the patient’s care. In other words, a PACE program takes full risk for the total cost of care of an enrollee and is another form of managed care.
In order to qualify for PACE, a senior must meet the following eligibility requirements:
- Be at least 55 years old.
- Live in one of the PACE service areas.
- Meet the state standard of qualifying for nursing home care, while also being able to continue living safely in the community.
The PACE providers are anticipated to begin providing services to Illinois seniors in state fiscal year 2024, joining 31 other states that currently have operational PACE programs. The existing programs serve an estimated 60,000 participants nationwide.