Illinois launches overdose action plan

(WSIL) -- Governor Pritzker announced the 2022 State of Illinois Overdose Action Plan (SOAP) Monday. The plan is a comprehensive outline for combatting the opioid epidemic.
Additionally, the Governor named David T. Jones, as the state’s Associate Secretary for Behavioral Health at the Illinois Department of Human Services, to be known as the Chief Behavioral Health Officer.
“Everybody knows somebody who is struggling, and our support systems ought to reflect the universal importance of mental health,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our equity-driven State of Illinois Overdose Action Plan is just one way we’re overhauling the state’s behavioral health support systems – and with Chief Behavioral Health Officer David T. Jones at the helm, I look forward to the progress we’ll continue to make in supporting Illinoisans’ access to help.”
On Friday, Governor Pritzker announced the Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative and named Chapin Hall child welfare expert Dana Weiner, PhD, as Director. Dr. Weiner will work in coordination with Jones.
While Jones’s focus will be the entire behavioral health system, the Children’s Behavior Health Transformation Initiative will be a focused effort to improve services for children with significant behavioral health needs. Dr. Weiner will deliver a set of recommendations by the end of 2022.
SOAP
This plan prioritizes outreach to and engagement with individuals who are at risk for both fatal and non-fatal overdose due to multiple drugs: synthetic opioids, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other substances.
In Illinois, the number of opioid overdose deaths in 2020 increased 33% compared to 2019. Communities of color have experienced some of the highest rates of overdose deaths in the state.
Several of the activities listed in the SOAP are already underway. IDHS/SUPR has begun providing mobile medication assisted recovery, or MAR, via mobile van outreach on Chicago’s West and South Sides. More than 300 people attended IDPH’s recent Harm Reduction Summit. Learning collaboratives are supporting sheriffs and their county health partners in reducing recidivism and post-release overdoses in people leaving jail.
Chief Behavioral Health Officer
The Chief Behavioral Health Officer will oversee and coordinate the next steps of that commitment as it relates to mental and behavioral health.
David T. Jones currently serves as Director for the Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery within the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS/SUPR). IDHS/SUPR oversees and licenses a network of community-based substance use prevention and substance use disorder and recovery Providers.
Jones, as CBHO, will coordinate with relevant state agencies (including Department of Human Services, Department of Healthcare and Family Services, Department of Public Health) to develop recommendations for the ideal state infrastructure for behavioral health. Jones’s appointment will be effective April 1.
In partnership with the Chief Behavioral Health Officer, the University of Illinois Office of Medicaid Innovation will provide research and administrative support, including assessing current programs, initiatives, and behavioral health spending across all HHS state agencies.