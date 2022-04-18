Illinois launches new tourism campaign 'Middle of Everything'

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) kicked off the state's new tourism campaign, "Middle of Everything," starring Illinois native and actress Jane Lynch.
The campaign aims to highlight Illinois as the center of culture, food, history, architecture, nightlife and natural wonders.
In the “Middle of Everything,” Lynch stars as Illinois’ official tour guide showcasing iconic attractions in Chicago, Springfield, Historic Route 66, and the Garden of the Gods in Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois.
“I loved every minute of working on this project promoting tourism in my home state and I’m so proud to finally see it come to life,” said Jane Lynch. “I am grateful for Gov. Pritzker’s enthusiasm and support for this new Illinois Tourism marketing campaign. We share the same passion for Illinois, its people, its culture, and the wonderful attractions across the state.
The $30.3 million campaign is a critical next step in the state’s efforts to accelerate the recovery of Illinois’ tourism and hospitality industry —a major contributor to the state’s economy, employing more than 600,000 people statewide prior to the pandemic.
“We are thrilled to partner with Illinois’ own Jane Lynch, the perfect ambassador to promote our state, in this new tourism campaign,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This campaign is a significant next step to aid our state’s tourism recovery and positions Illinois for future growth and success that our entire state can rally around – helping our economy, boosting tax revenues, and putting people back to work. As tourists gear up for a busy summer travel season, we welcome visitors near and far to find themselves in the middle of everything that Illinois has to offer.”
For more information on trip ideas and itineraries and to download a guide of Jane Lynch’s “Favorite Places in Illinois,” please visit: Enjoyillinois.com/Middleofeverything