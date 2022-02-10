Illinois launches new tool to help students choose the right college

(WSIL) -- Need help choosing the best college? A new tool in Illinois could help you make that decision.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE), the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) and the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) has launched a new collaborative project that makes it easier for students and parents to make an informed college choice.
The Illinois Postsecondary Profiles (IPP) project utilizes comprehensive data directly from Illinois' 160 public and private universities and community colleges.
“We are incredibly excited to give students and families a way to filter, search, and sort the kind of information that is most important to them in choosing a college, including a focus on equity. With the IPP families have information all in one place and know that it is accurate and up to date because it comes from the colleges directly to us as state agencies,” said IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro.
Illinois Postsecondary Profiles is completely customizable, starting with three key profiles curated to help group certain types of data points together.
Institutional Profiles let you discover the basics: what type of schools are out there, how much they cost, and what credentials they offer. This information is sorted in a clean, readable design that works across any type of smart device or computer.
Occupational Profiles let you see what academic majors are available, key employment data, programs of study, and pathways for the kinds of careers you’re interested in.
Equity Profiles lets you see the kinds of people enrolled and completing credentials at schools, colleges, and universities across Illinois. You can search by age, by race and ethnicity, or even by gender beyond the binary.
The new tool can also be used by high school officials, higher education staff, employers, policymakers, and regional collaboratives.
Illinois Postsecondary Profiles is a free resource available to anyone and developed by the Northern Illinois University Illinois Interactive Report Cards division in collaboration with IBHE, ICCB and ISAC.
To learn more or start searching visit https://illinoispostsecondaryprofiles.com and watch the following video for more.