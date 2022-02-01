Illinois launches agricultural equity & food insecurity initiative

(WSIL) -- Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton launched the Agricultural Equity and Food Insecurity Initiative, called #AgConnectsUsAll.
A release from Stratton's office says, "We know there are disparities in who enjoys the benefits of, and who has access to, the opportunities the agriculture industry has to offer in this country—including in Illinois. We also know that food insecurity impacts far too many people in all 102 counties of Illinois, especially children and the elderly."
The Lt. Governor will travel around the state to conduct listening tours as part of the program. These will allow for gathering information from people with first-hand knowledge, to formulate long-term strategies that will work towards elevating equity in the industry and addressing food insecurity.
During the month of February, the emphasis of #AgConnectsUsAll will be on diversity and equity. Black Farmers once owned 14% of the land in this country, now they own about 1.3%. Lt. Governor Stratton and her team will focus on identifying funding opportunities for marginalized farmers and improving access to Ag education and career pipelines.
During the month of March, #AgConnectsUsAll will emphasize food insecurity and finding pathways to ensure residents have access to fresh, nutrient-dense, and culturally relevant food. Since the beginning of the pandemic, food insecurity has doubled among the general population in Illinois, tripled in households with children, and increased 60% among seniors.
Listening sessions have already been conducted in Peoria, Chicago and East St. Louis.
“You’ll often hear me say that Ag connects us all. From rural to urban to suburban – Ag is at the center. It’s our state’s largest industry, a driving force in our economy and an integral part of feeding Illinois,” said Lt. Governor Stratton. “All communities throughout our state deserve to have access to the bounty that Illinois produces. Our efforts through these sessions, and our greater strategy for equity, will take steps in making Illinois Agriculture as vibrant and diverse as our state.”