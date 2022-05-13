 Skip to main content
Illinois kicks off Craft Beer Week

Scratch Brewing Company

AVA (WSIL)---This is the first day of Illinois' Craft Beer Week and there are plenty of places to celebrate in southern Illinois. 

The week encourages supporting local breweries.

Southern Illinois is home to many, including Scratch Brewing Company in Ava.

Co-owner  Marika Josephson said this week is a good opportunity to explore the booming brewery industries in the area.

"A lot of times people think about craft beer in Chicago because there's a lot of craft beer up there but we have a great craft beer scene down here too. So it's a great time to celebrate what we're all doing down here," said Josephson. 

It's the first time the week has been recognized since before the pandemic.

