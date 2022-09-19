Illinois, Kentucky joining Midwest Hydrogen Coalition

(WSIL) -- Illinois joined six other Midwestern states in announcing the development of the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition, an agreement that will boost the state’s decarbonization efforts.
In addition to Illinois, the coalition includes Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.
The creation of this coalition allows for a multi-state, multi-sector approach for leveraging each state’s unique assets to be adopted to ensure the development of the hydrogen production industry across the Midwest.
This approach will be informed by collaborating with leaders in industry, academia, and community engagement, with the state of Illinois utilizing its world class colleges and universities to lead the way on research and development of innovative clean energy technologies.
“Innovative solutions to fighting climate change require collaborative efforts. Through the partnership of the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition, Illinois will play a major role in fostering a healthy economic environment for the hydrogen production market in the Midwest, creating more clean energy sector jobs and lowering carbon emissions in the manufacturing and transportation sectors across the state and region,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Additionally, this landmark multistate agreement empowers the state’s world class colleges and universities to form working relationships with their counterparts in neighboring states, enhancing the research and development of newer, cleaner technologies that allow us to meet our decarbonization goals.”