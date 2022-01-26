Illinois investing $220 million in local transit, port projects

(WSIL) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that almost $111.4 million has been awarded to transit providers downstate as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.
The governor also announced an additional $108.3 million for public ports in Illinois.
The two announcements, combined with earlier commitments of $40 million to build a port in Cairo, $244 million in additional funding to downstate transit and $96 million to extend MetroLink Service to MidAmerica Airport, contribute to a combined $601 million commitment to ports and downstate transit.
“When the General Assembly and I crafted the most robust infrastructure plan in Illinois history, our vision wasn’t limited to simply updating highways, rails, and bridges. We saw an opportunity to connect jobs and economic development to communities across the state through every mode of transportation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today we’re launching funding to support Illinois ports as well as over three dozen transit systems outside Chicago. All in all, we’re announcing $110 million for nine port districts as well as $112 million for 37 transit districts, totaling nearly a quarter of a billion dollars going out to projects around the state.”
Projects include the purchase of new vehicles as well as the construction of bus shelters, stations, and maintenance facilities to expand and improve service, provide more transportation options in downstate communities, and promote an enhanced quality of life.
A total of 37 transit systems are receiving $111.4 million to advance 51 projects. Those include:
- Jackson County Mass Transit District: $1.6 million for Carbondale depot project
- Jackson County Mass Transit District: $1.5 million for Murphysboro Depot project
- Shawnee Mass Transit District: $28,000 for new bus tablets
- Shawnee Transit District: $85,000 for new phone system
- Rides Mass Transit District: $746,500 for fueling canopies and tanks
A third and final round of grant opportunities for downstate transit needs is anticipated in 2022.
For the state’s 19 public ports, $150 million in capital funding is available for improvement projects, including $40 million already allocated for the Cairo Port project.
The remaining $108.3 million is being awarded on a competitive basis. Proposals were evaluated on their ability to advance IDOT’s Illinois Marine Transportation System Plan, which prioritizes asset management performance-based decisions and projects that benefit disadvantaged or economically distressed areas.
A total of 12 projects are receiving $108.3 million Those include:
- Shawneetown Regional Port District: $11.2 million for a public private partnership river terminal. The total cost of the project is $13.2 million.
“This is another very exciting project for Southern Illinois as we continue to capitalize on opportunities that lie within our two mighty rivers," said State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). "Coupling this project along with the Alexander Cairo Port District will bring new jobs, out of state investments and economic development to some of our most economically depressed areas of the state. By turning old investments into new, continues our quest of creating much needed hope and prosperity to the Southern Illinois region.”