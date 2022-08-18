Illinois increasing early childhood education funding $54 million

(WSIL) -- The Illinois State Board of Education announced a $54 million funding increase for the Early Childhood Block Grant.
The funds will serve 4,500 additional Illinois students, adding to the more than 112,190 children who receive early childhood learning supports through state funded programs.
The $54 million increase will allow Illinois to increase the number of children participating in all programs by an estimated 4,500 students.
- Approximately 3,000 additional students will receive Preschool for All programming, bringing the total served to almost 8,400 children.
- Nearly 500 additional students will enter into full-day Preschool for All Expansion programs, doubling the program’s capacity.
- Around 250 additional children and families will receive Home Visiting Services through the Prevention Initiative. Currently, over 12,200 children and their families are served annually through the program.
- All current and new Home Visiting programs will be eligible to receive funding to provide doula services to support expectant parents before and during birth.
- Approximately 350 additional children will receive Center-Based Prevention Initiative Services, bringing the number served to 7435
In addition to funding allocated to increase program capacity, the increase will support a 5% cost of living increase for all teachers at community-based programs. The increase will maintain infrastructure for programs including professional development, technical assistance, training, and other essential functions.