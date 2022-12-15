Illinois hunters harvest 76,000 deer during firearm season

(WSIL) -- Hunters in Illinois took a total of 76,854 deer during the 7-day firearm season.
This is more than 6,000 deer higher than last year's harvest total.
Remaining 2022-23 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois include:
Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 29, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 13-15, 2023. Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15, 2023.
Deer harvest totals for southern Illinois counties include:
- Alexander: 362
- Franklin: 1,234
- Gallatin: 373
- Hamilton: 1,000
- Hardin: 676
- Jackson: 1,865
- Jefferson: 1,818
- Johnson: 1,159
- Massac: 382
- Perry: 1,108
- Pope: 1,220
- Pulaski: 279
- Saline: 758
- Union: 1,144
- Williamson: 1,613