 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois hunters harvest 76,000 deer during firearm season

  • 0
deer
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- Hunters in Illinois took a total of 76,854 deer during the 7-day firearm season. 

This is more than 6,000 deer higher than last year's harvest total.

Remaining 2022-23 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois include:
 
Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 29, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 13-15, 2023. Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15, 2023.
 
Deer harvest totals for southern Illinois counties include:
  • Alexander: 362
  • Franklin: 1,234
  • Gallatin: 373
  • Hamilton: 1,000
  • Hardin: 676
  • Jackson: 1,865
  • Jefferson: 1,818
  • Johnson: 1,159
  • Massac: 382
  • Perry: 1,108
  • Pope: 1,220
  • Pulaski: 279
  • Saline: 758
  • Union: 1,144
  • Williamson: 1,613

Tags

Recommended for you