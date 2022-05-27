Illinois hunters harvest 13,701 turkeys during spring season

(WSIL) -- Turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,701 wild turkeys during the 2022 Illinois Spring Turkey Season.
Last year, hunters took in 13,613 turkeys. A total of 81,903 permits were sold this year compared to 83,240 in 2021.
The statewide preliminary total includes the 2022 Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,258 birds, which compares with the 2021 youth harvest of 1,304 turkeys (the record for youth season harvest). The statewide record total harvest for the spring turkey season was set in 2006 when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.
The top five counties for spring wild turkey harvest in 2021 were Jefferson (422), Jo Daviess (416), Pike (368), Randolph (315), and Pope (312).
Other totals from local counties include:
- Alexander 140
- Franklin: 208
- Gallatin/Hardin: 221
- Hamilton: 212
- Jackson: 281
- Johnson: 242
- Massac: 104
- Perry: 219
- Pulaski: 101
- Saline: 117
- Union: 211
- Williamson: 269