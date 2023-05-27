Illinois House passes Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois House passed the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget (FY24) budget agreement in the early hours of Saturday morning, a passing that will allocate government spending into key Illinois departments.
With FY24 ratified, the Illinois government will filter spending into education, fighting poverty, health and human services, and economic development.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker released a statement regarding the passing of the new budget, stating:
"My thanks to Speaker Welch, Leader Jehan Gordon-Booth, and all the members of the House who voted today to advance our fifth balanced budget. This budget reaffirms our shared commitment to fiscal responsibility while making transformative investments in the children and families of Illinois that will be felt for years to come. I look forward to signing this budget making childcare and education more accessible, healthcare more affordable, and our state’s business and economic position even stronger.”
